Wildfire forces evacuations in Bastrop County

Multiple fire departments are responding to a wildfire in Bastrop County Saturday afternoon.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said the fire is moving to the north on the westbound side of Hwy 71, east of Tahitian Drive.

Shortly before 9 p.m. BCOEM said that all evacuated residents could return home and Hwy 71 was transitioning to one lane.

A mandatory evacuation was in place for residences near Royal Pines Drive. The Texas A&M Forest Service estimated that 30 homes were threatened, but no losses were reported.

Royal Pines fire update: all the area shown on this map proper is under mandatory evacuation orders at this time #royalpinesfire pic.twitter.com/eU2DFGFfNC — BastropCntyTexas OEM (@BastropCntyOEM) August 19, 2017

As of 8:45 p.m., the fire is an estimated 35 acres in size and 45 percent contained. Forward progress has stopped and crews are working on containment, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is released.

