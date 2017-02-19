Bill Gates warns bio terrorism could kill millions

MUNICH - Bill Gates issued a strong bio terrorism warning at a Munich Security Conference this weekend.
The Microsoft Co-founder and Philanthropist warned of mass casualties as a result of bio-terror attacks.
Speaking in Germany he said there was a "reasonable probability" that terrorists could create a synthetic version of a virus that could feasibly kill millions of people.
Gates also said the world would ignore the "link between health security and international security" at its peril.
