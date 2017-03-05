KCEN
Blind boy sees for first time with help from special glasses

Texas 4-year-old born with a neurological disorder that hampers his sight can finally see thanks to a new pair of high-tech glasses. KETK's Daniel Pierce reports.

Daniel Pierce, KETK-TV , KXTV 1:53 PM. CST March 05, 2017

Born with a neurological disorder, 4-year-old Christian Cadenas has been legally blind his whole life.

"He doesn't know that he's missing out on some vision. He just sees life as it is," says his mom, Sylvia.

Using a cane to get around, he has overcome all of life's challenges, but Friday morning at Sabine Elementary School, in Liberty City, Texas his new chapter began.

With the help of the East Texas community and his mother's co-workers at SWEPCO, Christian was able to receive a special set of glasses which allow him to see.

"The detail of the room, the detail on his mom's face. These are things we take from granted," says eSight's Jeff Fenton.

Embracing family and friends, Christian was able to see the beauty which has always been around him for the first time. 

Read more at: bit.ly/2ma9WsV

