KCEN
Close

Body of Dallas-area girl, 3, released; death cause pending

KCEN 5:27 PM. CDT October 29, 2017

DALLAS (AP) - The Dallas County Medical Examiner has released the body of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews, who was missing for two weeks until she was found dead inside a culvert, but isn't disclosing who's been given custody of her remains.
 
Authorities have said the cause of her death is pending.
 
The child's body was found a week ago not far from her parents' home in suburban Dallas. Her father, Wesley Mathews, reported her missing and is jailed on a charge of injury to a child. He's told police he removed her from home after she choked on milk. He initially said he sent the girl outside at 3 a.m. because she refused milk.
 
About two dozen people attended a prayer and candlelight vigil for her Saturday at the India Association of North Texas.

© 2017 Associated Press

KCEN

Warrant: Father now claims Sherin Mathews choked on milk, 'believed she had died'

KCEN

Medical examiner confirms child's body found was Sherin Mathews

KCEN

List: FBI seizes dozens of items from home, cars in Sherin Mathews case

KCEN

'Time is our enemy'; police using drones in Sherin Mathews search

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories