Body of Dallas-area girl, 3, released; death cause pending

Sherwin Mathews (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS (AP) - The Dallas County Medical Examiner has released the body of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews, who was missing for two weeks until she was found dead inside a culvert, but isn't disclosing who's been given custody of her remains.

Authorities have said the cause of her death is pending.

The child's body was found a week ago not far from her parents' home in suburban Dallas. Her father, Wesley Mathews, reported her missing and is jailed on a charge of injury to a child. He's told police he removed her from home after she choked on milk. He initially said he sent the girl outside at 3 a.m. because she refused milk.

About two dozen people attended a prayer and candlelight vigil for her Saturday at the India Association of North Texas.

