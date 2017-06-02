Truck driver in deadly Mt. Pleasant bus crash tested positive for meth

Mt. Pleasant ISD bus crash (Photo: WFAA)

TITUS COUNTY, Texas -- New information has been released on the deadly Mount Pleasant school bus accident that killed a track coach and a truck driver on Highway 271 one mile south of Talco on March 23.

According to the final DPS crash report, toxicology reports from the Dallas County Medical Examiner show that the truck driver, Bradley Farmer, had methamphetamine in his system. In the official autopsy report obtained by The Mount Pleasant Tribune Farmer had 0.19 mg/L of methamphetamine, but tested negative for alcohol and all other drug screenings.

Farmer was driving the 18-wheeler truck that swerved across Highway 271 into the path of a Mt. Pleasant school bus carrying members of the school's boys track team.

The school bus driver, track coach Van Bowen, was able to get out of the way and avoid a full head-on collision, but Angelica Beard, a 30-year-old assistant coach for the school traveling behind the school bus was hit by the 18-wheeler.

Beard and Bradley both died at the scene. Van Bowen and 18 students were injured and treated at local hospitals.

Both the girls and boys track teams were traveling back to Mt. Pleasant after a meet at the time of the crash. According to Marshall, the bus carrying the girls team was several miles behind the bus carrying the boys team and not involved in the crash.

