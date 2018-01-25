Bryan double murder suspect arrested in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Texas -- After months on the run, police caught up with double murder suspect Frankie Lee Bell, Jr. Thursday afternoon.

The US Marshals confirm Bell, Jr. was taken into custody peacefully after a 90 minute standoff at a home in Caldwell.



US Marshall’s confirmed that Frankie Lee Bell wanted in connection to a Bryan murder has surrendered peacefully after a 90 min standoff in Caldwell #KAGS pic.twitter.com/AdfyCYbRRf — Vanessa Croix (@KAGSVanessa) January 26, 2018

Bell, Jr., 29, is wanted for the October 2017 murder of brothers Terant and Dominique Franklin at their home on Frankfort street in Bryan.

In November, Bell, Jr. was added to the Texas Department of Public Safety's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. DPS was offering a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

