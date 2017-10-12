Bryan man accused of killing 2 brothers

A warrant has been issued for a man in connection to the double homicide that happened on Oct. 3.

Bryan Police have issued a warrant, for two counts of murder and 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon. The warrant was issued yesterday for Frankie Lee Bell Jr., 29, of Bryan, in connection with the double homicide that took place on Frankfort St.

He has ties to Bryan, Caldwell and the Houston areas, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts contact their local police agency or Crime Stoppers in their area.

The investigation is still ongoing.





