Bryan Police investigating homicide, victim identified

Update : The victim has been identified as Carlos DeJesus Mar, 30, of Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas -- Bryan Police are investigating a homicide, after finding a man's body in a parking lot early Thursday.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a man down at the Citi Trends store on south Texas Avenue around 4:45 a.m. When they arrived, officers say the man was dead from a possible gunshot wound.

HAPPENING NOW: @BryanPolice are investigating a homicide in the parking lot of Citi Trends. The victim has not yet been identified #KAGS — Kerrie Hall (@KAGSKerrie) September 14, 2017

Blinn College Police and College Station Police are assisting the Bryan Police Criminal Investigation Division with the case.

Post Office Street from Texas Ave. to Cavitt Street was closed Thursday morning for the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.

