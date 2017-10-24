SAPD creates thank you video after exceeding Hot Cop Calendar sales goal

Photo courtesy of Annie P. Campos, SAPD (Photo: Annie P. Campos, SAPD, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – In just a few days the San Antonio Police Department has already raised over $15,000 to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims in Refugio County from their hot Cop Calendar sales.

To say thank you to the many who purchased a calendar, the officers created a thank you video.

SAPD originally hoped to raise a minimum of $5,000 to each school in Woodsboro, Tivoli, and Refugio.

The $20 calendar is promised to be full of surprises that you won't want to miss. Sales for the Hot Cops Calendar end on Friday, Oct. 27 at noon.

To purchase the calendar, you can visit http://sapdcalendar.bigcartel.com/.

© 2017 KENS-TV