Cam Newton, Kia Proctor Welcome Second Child

CHARLOTTE, NC – Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and his longtime girlfriend Kia Proctor have welcomed their second child.
According to the Charlotte Observer, the baby girl was born over the weekend which just happened to be Super Bowl weekend!
The Charlotte Observer said a team source confirmed the baby news! Details of the birth or the child’s name has not been released.
Newton’s son Chosen, was born on Christmas Eve in 2015. Earlier this month Newton wrote a touching letter and made a video celebrating his son!
Dear son,— Cameron Newton (@CameronNewton) January 4, 2017
This promise I tell you. pic.twitter.com/UdxxD8JYl9
Teammate and friend Leonard Johnson also posted a photo on his Instagram page that appeared to be in reference to the birth of Newton and Proctor’s second child.
