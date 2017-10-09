Shooting reported at Texas Tech University police department

The Texas Tech University campus is on lockdown and a gunman is at large after a shooting was reported at the university's police department Monday night, according to an announcement from the school.

The school is urging anyone on campus to take shelter.

Local media report a police officer was shot and killed at the station around 8 p.m. Monday.

A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6 — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

Emergency update. The current situation is ongoing. Continue to shelter in place. More info as it is available. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

This is breaking story, stay with us for updates.

