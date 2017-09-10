Can a contract save you from a bad contractor?

Better Business Bureau

A Bell County woman is demanding her money back after she said some contractors agreed to fix up her house and then ran away with her money.

A contractor can sometimes make big promises and then runs with the down payment, but this consumer was smart and made a contract first. Channel 6 went to the Better Business Bureau in Waco to find out what her options were.

Regional Director Adam Price said that will make a major difference if the consumer wants to sue, and it will help if the customer wants to get the state attorney general involved.

However, if you want to get the money back without using a lawyer, that document may not be enough.

The BBB can seek to mediate these situations as long as the business has a mailing address. If the offending business is already on the BBB website, they will want to keep a good score.

The mediation may not be effective if the people you hire do not have a listing, a mailing address, or say they simply work from home.

Make sure they have a local mailing address and web presence established beforehand and make sure they have personal references for previous work – not just a listing on a website.

“The key here is…how much business have they done in the past,” BBB Regional Director Adam Price said. “If they’ve only been in the market for two months and they are new to my area, that might be a red flag.”

