CBO Releases Analysis On New Health Care Plan
House Republicans are fighting to defend their Obamacare replacement bill following a Congressional Budget Office report that found the measure would result in millions of people becoming uninsured. Nohely Mendoza reports.
KCEN 6:33 AM. CDT March 14, 2017
