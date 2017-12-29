Woman arrested in deadly shooting of 7-year-old

GREENVILLE, Texas -- A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a shooting Thursday that left a 7-year-old dead.

Brooke Craig and Cameron Castillo were arrested early Friday morning.

Thursday just before 5 p.m., police were called to the 4200 block of Pickett Street in Hunt County. No one was at the home, but officers later found out that a child had been rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound. They died a short time later.

During an investigation, Greenville PD issued a capital murder arrest warrant for Brooke Craig.

She was found by McKinney PD as she left a Walgreens at Hardin and Eldorado at about 3 a.m. Friday. She led officers on a short chase before she and her passenger, Castillo, were arrested.

Greenville PD contacted the McKinney Police Department just before 3 a.m. Friday to issue a capital murder arrest warrant for Craig. She and a passenger in her vehicle, Castillo, were arrested. Castillo is facing punishment for violating his parole.

Both were booked into the Collin County jail.

© 2017 WFAA-TV