KCEN
Close
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

Children's Hospital of S.A. transports critically-ill infants to safety

Medical professionals transported critically-ill infants from Corpus Christi to San Antonio in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

KENS5.com Staff and Audrey Castoreno, KENS 11:02 AM. CDT August 26, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - Teams from the Children's Hospital of San Antonio traveled to Corpus Christi to transport 13 critically-ill infants back to S.A.

A total of four "Team Kidz" teams from the children's hospital brought babies being treated in the neonatal intensive care unit to safety as hurricane Harvey approached the Texas coast.

RELATEDHurricane Harvey lashes out on SE Texas cities in its path

Some traveled by ambulance and others by helicopter.

"These babies cannot grow on their own, so electricity is extremely important," Amy Sanchez from the children's hospital said.

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories