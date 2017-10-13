KCEN
Coal miner sings national anthem, video goes viral

Shane Wriston posted a Facebook video of Josh Stowers singing 'the Star-Spangled Banner."

Mark Bergin, WTSP 11:01 AM. CDT October 13, 2017

A video of a West Virginia coal miner singing the national anthem is going viral.

Shane Wriston posted the Facebook video of fellow coal miner Josh Stowers signing “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Tuesday afternoon

Wriston’s post reads as follows:

There is no kneeling in this bath house ...... we have daily Safety Meeting before every shift before these guys go Underground , and we appreciate josh volunteering to sing after the meeting,
thanks Josh Stowers #singingcoalminer

As of Friday morning, the video has 293,000 views on Facebook.

