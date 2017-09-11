Coast Guard rescues more than 100 people, 40 pets in Jacksonville

The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued more than 100 people and 40 pets in Jacksonville following Hurricane Irma. Photo: U.S. Coast Guard.

The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued more than 100 people and 40 pets in Jacksonville, Florida after they were left stranded because of Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida early Sunday morning, but Jacksonville didn't see the storm until early Monday morning to afternoon.

The area saw record-setting storm surges, flooding, strong wind gusts and thousands were left without power after the Category 1 hurricane.

Following Irma, the Coast Guard tweeted out photos of its Flood Punt Teams in action.

The Flood Punt Team is known to help those stranded from storms. In the past, it has saved 91 people and 41 pets in Kentucky, 18 lives, five pets and handed out 150 wellness checks in West Virginia, and nine lives, one pet and handed out 900 wellness checks in Mississippi and Tennessee.

