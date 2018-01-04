KCEN
Cold temperatures 'stun' sea turtles on Padre Island

January 04, 2018

PADRE ISLAND, Texas - The Padre Island National Seashore said Thursday that prolonged exposure to the cold could be fatal to sea turtles on the Texas coast.

It also posted a photo on Twitter of sea turtles being kept in small "kiddie pools" indoors to stay warm.

The National Park Service is encouraging people who see "cold stunned" sea turtles on the beach to report them.

Concerned residents can call (361)-949-8173 ext. 226, according to the Padre Island NPS Twitter page.

