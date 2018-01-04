Cold temperatures on Padre Island is causing harm to sea turtles. (PHOTO: Twitter/ Padre Island National Seashore) (Photo: National Park Service, Custom)

PADRE ISLAND, Texas - The Padre Island National Seashore said Thursday that prolonged exposure to the cold could be fatal to sea turtles on the Texas coast.

It also posted a photo on Twitter of sea turtles being kept in small "kiddie pools" indoors to stay warm.

The National Park Service is encouraging people who see "cold stunned" sea turtles on the beach to report them.

Cold stunned sea turtle ALERT! Prolonged exposure during times of extreme cold can be fatal to sea turtles. Immediately report any cold stunned turtles that you locate by calling us at 361-949-8173 ext. 226 #NPS #seaturtles pic.twitter.com/0MsTXK3fLu — Padre Island N.S. (@PadreIslandNPS) January 4, 2018

Concerned residents can call (361)-949-8173 ext. 226, according to the Padre Island NPS Twitter page.

