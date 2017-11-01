College Station Police in search of missing girl

UPDATE: CSPD released the following information about Martha Ruiz on Wednesday night. She is still missing:
- Ruiz is 14 years old, has brown hair, is 5' 2'' and aprox. 140 lbs. She has braces and a tattoo on her wrist.
- She was last seen at the carnival in the Post Oak Mall parking lot.
- She was reported missing by her foster family, who live in Hearne, TX.
- She has family in the Bryan/College Station Area
Anyone with information that could help find her should call the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.
-------------------------------
The College Station Police Department needs your help locating a girl that went missing on Saturday.
Martha Ruiz is 14, from College Station, is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes.
Ruiz has a tattoo on her wrist and braces on her teeth. Police believe that Ruiz may of traveled to Bryan.
Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.
