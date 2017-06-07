Community activists and family rally at Justice for John Hernandez March

Community leaders and family members marched through downtown Houston on Wednesday seeking justice in the Denny's beating death. (Photo: Christine DiStadio, KHOU)

HOUSTON - Community leaders and family members marched through downtown Houston on Wednesday seeking justice in the Denny's beating death.

John Hernandez, 24, died after being beaten and restrained last week outside a Denny's in the Sheldon area.

An off-duty deputy’s husband confronted him after seeing him urinating outside the restaurant. Witnesses say Hernandez was quickly overpowered by the man, who continued to beat him then put him in a chokehold for 10 to 15 minutes. They said Hernandez was too drunk to defend himself.

March organizers want an immediate arrest of the off-duty deputy and her husband, an independent investigation, and no bail.

"The community is calling for justice and are frustrated with the delayed response," said Cesar Espinosa, FIEL Executive Director. "We are aiding the family in making sure that this case does not go unnoticed."

A grand jury will decide if criminal charges should be filed after a man died in a fight outside Denny’s near Sheldon, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Following the incident, the off-duty deputy was pulled from patrol duty.

