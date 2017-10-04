Coffee with a Cop events held in all 50 states, several countries

Police from several Central Texas law enforcement agencies celebrated National Coffee with a Cop Day Wednesday by holding events at local restaurants.

The 'Coffee with a Cop' concept was launched in 2011, after members of a California police force thought of it during a brainstorm session about better ways to connect with the community they served. In the years since, 'Coffee with a Cop' events have expanded to all 50 states and several countries -- in an effort to promote community-based policing.

The Waco and Temple Police Departments both held their events at Whataburger, which has hosted such events all across Texas.

