Families of drunk driving victims 'Walk Like MADD'

TEMPLE - Drunk driving claims hundreds of lives in Texas every year. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the state experienced 987 fatalities in vehicle crashes involving alcohol last year.

On Sunday, the families of several Texas victims came together with Mothers Against Drunk Driving(MADD) to send a message to their community.

"Drunk driving... don't do it! You kill people," said Melissa Tyson, who lost her brother, Samuel Graham, to a drunk driver. "We need our families. A drunk driver tore our family apart. We want to make sure other people don't have to go though this."

Samuel Graham died at 37.

Graham's family said he never drank, but that didn't matter when another intoxicated driver t-boned his vehicle in 2013. They said the crash killed him and sent his wife and children to the hospital.

On Sunday, Graham's father, his two sisters, and two children came out to West Temple Park to participate in the Walk Like MADD 5K -- along with more than a hundred others. This was the fourth year MADD held the event in the Temple area.

The 5K remembered 15 victims killed by drunk drivers across Texas, and many formed teams to honor their loved ones. Family members said coming together helps them deal with the loss.

"It helps to be able to support each other," Chelly Leslie said. "We're able to share our stories. Just know that we are all here for the same cause, to help Mothers Against Drunk Driving."

MADD told Channel 6 it appreciated everyone who came out for the walk Sunday, but added the organization always needs more support.

If you would like to help, go to www.Madd.org.

