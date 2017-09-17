Gatesville holds rodeo to support police officer with cancer

GATESVILLE - Waco police officer Nicki Stone was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier in 2017, but as the medical bills piled up, friends in Gatesville stepped in to help.

When Stone's friends found out about her diagnosis, they immediately started organizing an event to raise money for her.

But in Gatesville, you don't just rally around your friends, you rodeo around them.

Saturday night, the Gatesville community held the "Buckin’ Out Cancer Bull Bash" to raise money for Stone through ticket sales, an auction, and a bake sale. The event had mutton busting, bull riding, and bull fighting.

Organizers said around 300 people attended the event.

Stone has underwent several chemo treatments already, but still has to go through reconstruction and radiation treatments over the next six months. The medical bills have piled up for Stone -- even with insurance.

However, several thousand dollars were raised Saturday to help the officer's medical bills.

"My deductible starts over October 1, so with this benefit it should be able to provide all the money for out of pocket services the entire year next year," Stone said.

Randee Glover, a friend of Stone's, said it was touching to know all of the people who attended the event love her best friend as much as she does.

Stone will start her radiation treatments in 2018, and hopes to get back to work as soon as possible.

Event organizers said they want to make the one day rodeo an annual event to help other first responders in the future.

