Here's how to sign up for Temple's Big Blue Wave 5k/1k run

The Big Blue Wave is hitting Temple soon.

Channel Six is sponsoring Temple ISD’s 2018 Big Blue Wave 5K/1K Glow Run.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the "Grow Your Own Program" through the Temple Education Foundation. The program supports Temple students who want to return and teach in Temple ISD.

2018 Big Blue Wave 5K/1K Glow Run

Where?

Thornton Elementary School

2825 Cottonwood Lane, Temple, TX, 76502

When?

January 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Price?

5K $30

1K $20

