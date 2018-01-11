Here's what a nonprofit group did to honor fallen DPS Trooper Allen

Photo: Limestone County Sheriff's Department

Police support group Cops 4 Cops TX Police did something very special Wednesday for fallen Trooper Damon Allen, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Thanksgiving Day.

The organization unveiled a custom police car in the City of Linden to honor Trooper Allen, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

His family and several colleagues were all in attendance for the unveiling.

Cops 4 Cops TX Police is a non-profit organization that helps law enforcement personnel both civilian and sworn in the event of a life-changing incident.

