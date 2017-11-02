Hewitt 'running man' raises more than $1,700 for public library

A Central Texas man managed to raise more than $1,700 for the Hewitt Public Library, and he did it by running all 258 streets in the city.

You may have seen life-long runner Jerry Snider in Hewitt neighborhoods. In October he set a goal to raise enough money for approximately 250 new books for the library, and in 21 days he ran a total of 156 miles.

Snider said many people donated funds on his GoFund me account and even stopped to give him donations on the streets. He said he came up with the idea after not being able to find a few business books at the library.

"To be able to do that as an entrepreneur starting off a business, it's hard to always have money to do what you want to do," Snider said. "So I looked to the library, and that's why I started to raise money for them so they can help me and help other business owners in the community."

Snider said the only obstacle he faced during his month-long run was a few dogs chasing him around the Hewitt streets.

