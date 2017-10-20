House of Coney Island holds ribbon cutting in Killeen

The House of Coney Island held its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday in Killeen.

The fast-food restaurant is located at 441 N. 38th Street STE 500 -- across from Killeen High School. It serves burgers, wings, coney dogs, shakes and all day breakfast. The location is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday until 5 p.m. And, it delivers!

Killeen mayor Jose Segarra attended Friday's ribbon cutting.

The restaurant will hold a community food drive from 2-5 p.m. Saturday. Staff will collect canned and boxed food. If you would like to help, call 254-781-7116. You can also drop off donations ahead of time.

