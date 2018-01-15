Hundreds of Central Texans march to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

WACO, Texas -- Central Texans gathered in Waco Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Hundreds marched across the suspension bridge at Indian Springs Park Monday morning.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. led the march, which was followed by a program and lunch at the Bledsoe Miller Center.

Some Waco residents who lived during the civil rights era shared how they felt when they heard Dr. king was killed.



“I was bewildered. I was confused," said Waco resident Melvin London, who was attending Prairie View A&M University when Dr. King died. "I was disappointed because we were right in the middle of the struggle. And we had been marching at the college.”

For attendees, continuing to march remains important, even years later.

“This event is so key," co-organizer Tre Baldwin of Phi Beta Sigma said. "I think it's pivotal with the time we are living in now. It's good to see the community come together as one."

A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night at 6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

A march in Dr. King's memory was also scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Temple Police Headquarters.

