Join KCEN-TV for Make a Difference Day 2017

Volunteers nationwide will improve their communities Oct. 28, as part of the annual Make a Difference Day, which has been formally held since 1992.

Members of KCEN-TV and parent company TEGNA will participate in the event, which is one of the largest single days of service in the United States. TEGNA has partnered with the Arby's Foundation, which combats childhood hunger and promotes youth leadership and career readiness, along with help from Points of Light -- the world's largest organization devoted to volunteer service.

As part of KCEN-TV's efforts in Central Texas, the station will collect clothes Oct. 13 for Operation Stand Down Central Texas, which helps homeless veterans and their families. And, on the actual day -- Oct. 28 -- station employees will volunteer at the National Guard Armory in Killeen.

You may drop off items during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at the station, which is located at 215 N. 3rd Street in Temple. Much-needed items include new or like-new clothing, including tennis shoes (men's sizes 8-13 and women's sizes 7-11), socks, boots, shirts, pants, sports bras and undergarments (which must be new), and reading glasses (all levels of magnification). You may also drop off adult-size backpacks, towels, washcloths, adult sleeping bags, Chapstick, sunscreen, bug repellant, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner or body wash (no travel sizes, please). Non-perishable snacks like crackers, jerky and pull-tab meats will also be accepted.

KCEN-TV encourages our viewers to launch their own community improvement projects or volunteer for ones that are already happening locally. To start your own project or volunteer for an existing one, click here.

