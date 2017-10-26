Killeen organizations raise money for Puerto Rico relief efforts

The League of United Latin American Citizens' (LULAC) Herencia Council #4297 in Killeen has teamed up with nearby Balanced Believers Ministry-New Zion Church to provide resources and services to Puerto Rico, which was still reeling Thursday from Hurricane Maria -- more than four weeks after it struck.

The organizations are collecting donations through a joint project called Contigo Puerto Rico. The majority of the U.S. territory's population was still without power, as of Thursday evening.

"The needs of the island are at a large scale and LULAC Herencia wants to make sure that people are getting what they need," the organization wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help the victims.

To donate to Contigo Puerto Rico, click here.

