Killeen PD, Killeen FD set up basketball hoop for local kids

KILLEEN - The Killeen Police Department and Killeen Fire Department teamed up Friday afternoon on Victoria Circle to give kids in the community some basketballs and a hoop to play with.

According to a Facebook post from the Killeen Police Employee Association, Officer Johnathan Firebaugh advised that a group of children on Victoria Circle did not have a basketball goal and requested assistance from the association. The association bought a basketball goal and PM's B squad collected money and bought basketballs, the post stated.

The Killeen Police Employee Association (KPEA) contacted the Killeen Fire Department to fill the base of the basketball goal with water, and the firefighters happily obliged.

To conclude the post, the KPEA said "Officer Firebaugh has done a great job bridging the gap with the youth in his area."

