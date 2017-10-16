Killeen Police, Red Robin to host 'Tip-A-Cop' as Special Olympics fundraiser

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday Oct. 21, Killeen Police will partner with Red Robin, located at 2800 E Central Texas Expressway, to host the 12th Annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser.

Killeen Police officers will volunteer their time as servers alongside the Red Robin staff to raise funds for local Special Olympics Texas(SOTX) programming.

SOTX supports more than 1,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities in the Central Texas area.

The event operates under the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), which is SOTX’s largest grass-roots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle. Through efforts like Tip-A-Cop, Texas LETR raised over $1.4 million in 2016 to support more than 58,300 SOTX athletes across the state.

Contributions can be made with cash, check or credit card.

For more information, contact Sandra Hunt at (254)702-0697.

