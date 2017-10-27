Kris Radcliffe named best local TV personality by the Waco Tribune-Herald

Texas Today Anchor and longtime Channel 6 News employee Kris Radcliffe was named best local television personality in Central Texas in the Waco Tribune-Herald's Heart of Texas Readers' Choice Awards for the second year in a row.

Radcliffe has worked at KCEN-TV for more than 15 years. He was hired as the weekend sports anchor, then became sports director and has since spent roughly a decade as the morning co-anchor. But, he still maintains a passion for sports and can occasionally be heard covering Baylor athletic events.

In 2016, Texas Today won an Associated Press Award for Best Morning Newscast. The program airs weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. CT on KCEN-TV and features Kris -- along with Lisa Hutson, Heidi Alagha, Meteorologist Meagan Massey and feature reporter Jamie Kennedy.

Kris has a wife and two daughters, who have all been heavily involved in the community. The whole family is featured in the November 2017 issue of Baylor Scott & White Health Magazine.

