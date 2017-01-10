Local military family surprised with new home at Texans game

U.S. Army Specialist Cliff Betcher, his wife Wynne and their 7-year-old son were presented with a custom-built, mortgage-free home during the Texans playoff game at NRG Stadium. (Michelle Homer photos) (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A young military family was surprised with a brand new, mortgage-free home Saturday during the Texans playoff game.

U.S. Army Specialist Cliff Betcher, his wife Wynne and their 7-year-old son thought they were on the sidelines to take part in a videoboard game. What they didn’t know is the prize was a custom-built Beazer Home donated by The Howard Hughes Corporation. A giant key was presented by Operation FINALLY HOME founder and president Dan Wallrath.

Betcher and his wife broke down in tears when they realized what was happening.

Betcher joined the Texas Army National Guard in 2005 as an Armor Crewman, and served a 15-month four of duty in Iraq in 2006 and 2007.

As a team leader, driver and gunner, Betcher saw fighting on a daily basis. Six months into his deployment, his convoy was attacked while out on mission. A rocket-propelled grenade hit his Humvee, killing one of his fellow soldiers. Betcher sustained a traumatic brain injury from the force of the blast and PTSD soon followed. He received the Combat Action Badge, Army Commendation Medal along with several other commendations for his service.

While PTSD prevents Betcher from working, he’s committed to giving back to fellow veterans in need and volunteers his time at the VA Medical Center in Houston.

Operation FINALLY HOME, the Houston Texans, Beazer Homes and The Howard Hughes Corporation are honored to make those dreams a reality with a custom-built, mortgage-free home in Bridgeland located in Cypress, TX, in 2017.

Source: Houston Texans

(© 2017 KHOU)