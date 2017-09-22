Man who discovered Waco Mammoth site battles cancer, fundraiser organized

Photo: National Park Service (Photo: Custom)

Waco communities members are coming together to help the man credited with discovering a beloved staple of McLennan County.

Paul Barron shares credit with Eddie Bufkin for discovering the Waco Mammoth Site in 1978. The site was later designated as a national monument by President Barack Obama in 2015.

Barron is also one of the founding members of Project Angel Tree in Waco. And, he is currently battling colon cancer. He recently underwent major surgery and will be unable to work for several months, according to those who know him.

On Sunday, Waco's Karem Shriners will hold a fundraiser to help pay Barron's medical expenses. The event will run from noon to 6 p.m. at 400 Karem Circle in Waco. It will include live music, an auction and barbeque.

For more information about the event, to volunteer or to make a donation, call the benefit coordinators at 254-498-8043.

