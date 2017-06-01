New Braunfels to host inaugural strongman competition

NEW BRAUNFELS - Gruene Harley-Davidson will host to the inaugural International Strongman Federation (ISF) strongman competition, ISF1, on Saturday, June 10. Saturday's competition will begin at 12 p.m., will be open to the public and free to attend. Parking at Gruene Harley-Davidson will also be free of charge.

“This international competition is the first of its kind in the United States,” said Brian Vickers, ISF CEO and professional strongman. “We are excited to have some of the world’s best strongmen convening in New Braunfels to participate in the first ISF event.”

ISF1 will feature 11 athletes, who reside from multiple corners of the world -- the United States, Austria, England, Iceland, Russia, and Scotland.

The athletes will compete in five events -- the Super Yoke, Dual Car Deadlift, Hercules Hold, Truck Pull, and Viking Press.

We are excited that Nissan of New Braunfels hooked us up with the vehicles for our competition in 2 weeks! They are great guys and fun to work with - if you're in need of a vehicle go see our boys over at #NissanOfNewBraunfels then drive over to see our event at Gruene Harley on June 10! #InternationalStrongman #ISF1 A post shared by INTL STRONGMAN FEDERATION (@internationalstrongman) on May 26, 2017 at 5:45am PDT

The ISF Vendor Village will open at 10 a.m. at Gruene Harley-Davidson, where consumers may enjoy food, beer, music, and merchandise tents. There will also be a meet and greet with the athletes at the ISF Vendor Village after the competition ends.

In addition to the meet and greet, the athletes will join the Texas Riverfest sponsored event at Krause’s Café in New Braunfels, which will feature a concert by southern rock musician Cody Canada and the Departed. The event opens to the public at 8:00 p.m.

Another chance to meet the athletes will be held Thursday, June 8, at the Pour Haus in New Braunfels. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Thursday's Meet the Athletes night will feature singer/songwriter and Texas native Charlie Robison, with Brandon Michael and Big Vinny of Trailer Choir opening the show. This event costs 10 dollars to attend.

A portion of the proceeds made from ISF1 will be donated to three local charities: For the Love of Kids and Harleys, Bowen Family Foundation, and Serve Outdoors.

“It was really important to me that we bring this competition to the community in which I’ve been blessed to live so that we could support the small businesses and charities that make a big impact in the area,” said Vickers. “We are grateful to the community for welcoming this event and these great athletes.”

For more information about ISF1, visit ISF's website, or the ISF Facebook page.

