Popular local food truck opens restaurant in Belton

BELTON - Fire Street Pizza, a popular food truck in Temple, officially opened the doors to its new restaurant in Belton on Saturday.

Channel 6 got an exclusive first look at Belton’s new pizza place before it opened.

For the past three years, Jason and Alis Brumbalow tested the waters of their business with their food truck, which gained an immense following. The couple came up with the idea of the restaurant 20 years ago, and Saturday that dream became a reality.

Jason credits the community for the couples' dream come true.

“I don’t think this place would be here without the support from the community,” Jason Brumbalow said. “We’ve taken every piece of advice as we’ve gotten for years and built it in to this place.”

Fire Street Pizza will be open on Thursday’s from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Friday’s and Saturday’s from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sunday’s from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The restaurant is located at 10310 FM 439 in Belton.

