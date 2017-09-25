Temple Fire Department Rescue Elves to hold fundraiser at Freddy's Steakburgers

TEMPLE - The Temple Fire Department Rescue Elves will hold a fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Freddy's Steakburgers, located at 7036 West Adams Avenue.

For those who bring a copy of the event's flyer, either printed or in electronic form, during the three-hour time period, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Rescue Elves.

Since 2000, Rescue Elves has worked to bring joy to a child on Christmas morning by providing a package or two for them to open. Rescue Elves is a partnership between Temple Fire & Rescue and generous people who live and work in Temple.

Anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy will receive a free ice cream cone.

