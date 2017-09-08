Temple Fire & Rescue will hold 9/11 memorial service

Photo: MGN Online (Photo: Custom)

TEMPLE - The Temple Fire Department will host a 9/11 Memorial Service on Monday, Sept. 11, at the Central Fire Station, located at 210 N. 3rd Street.

Temple Fire Chief Mitchell Randles will begin the service with opening remarks at 8:55 a.m.

Four minutes later, the fire department will ring a bell to mark the collapse of the World Trade Center South Tower, followed by a moment of silence.

Temple Fire & Rescue Honor Guard will present and post the Colors. The service will include a short reflection period and timeline of Tuesday, September 11, 2001.

To conclude the service, the bell will ring once more to mark the collapse of the World Trade Center North Tower.

The department asks anyone unable to attend the service to observe a minute of silence from 8:59 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. to memorialize the people who died at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

