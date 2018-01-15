Temple residents reflect on the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

TEMPLE, Texas -- Central Texans commemorated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with an annual ceremony and march in Temple Monday afternoon.

State Representative Hugh Shine, Temple Mayor Danny Dunn, and Temple NAACP President Bennie Walsh were among the several community leaders who attended the event.

"We're trying to get rid of the dividing lines. This is a protest against division. And, we are coming together of all races, all creeds and all colors," Walsh said. "It just joys my soul to see so many people here."

Mayor Dunn said the event allowed the community to reflect on the teachings of Dr. King.

"I can honestly say that every year the crowd has not only grown but become more diverse," Mayor Dunn said. "It's wonderful to see so many people from different walks of life coming out here to celebrate Dr. King."

People of all ages participated in the march, which began at the Temple Police Department Headquarters and ended outside city hall. Before the march began, there were prayers and reflections given by religious and community leaders.

