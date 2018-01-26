Temple to host open mic poetry night on Wednesday

Photo: MGN Online (Photo: Custom)

Temple announced Friday it planned to host an Open Mic Poetry Night at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 31 at J Kowboy Wine Bar, located at 13 E. Avenue B. in downtown Temple.

The poetry open mic event is free for the public to attend.

“Come share your own poetry, prose, spoken word or that of your favorite author,” said Sherri Street, Downtown Development Coordinator. “Or just sit back with a glass of wine in this awesome setting, relax, and listen in.”

Poetry Night is held the last Wednesday of each month at J Kowboy Wine Bar beginning at 7:30 p.m., city officials said.

For more information, contact Sherri Street at sstreet@templetx.gov or call 254-298-5378.

