True Colors: Singing child comforts church members in Dickinson

DICKINSON, TEXAS - Tears were flowing Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Dickinson.

Most members of the small congregation are elderly and 80-percent of them lost their homes and didn’t have flood insurance.

The church itself was also badly damaged but that didn’t stop them from holding services.





One of the most moving moments of the service came when a young girl sang “True Colors.”

The church is starting an Adopt a Senior program.

If you are interested in helping, contact Laura Pennino at info@penninoandpartners.com or 281 286 9398.

