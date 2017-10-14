UnBound 5K brings light to human trafficking in Waco

Human trafficking is a huge issue across Texas, but a local non-profit organization is fighting back.

In Waco, College Station, and Fort Worth, the non-profit "UnBound" held Light Up the Dark 5K events on Saturday to bring awareness to the issue and raise money for the organization.

In Waco, around 900 people gathered behind McLane Stadium to run the race. Many dressed with glow sticks or lights wrapped around their bodies. College students, mothers, fathers, and children all turned out for the event, and a 1K run for children was held ahead of the main race.

UnBound served 43 human trafficking victims this year in Waco alone and around half as many in 2016. The organization serves those victims by visiting them and going with them to court. It also trains a Juvenile Detention Center Outreach Team which visits at-risk youth in the area.

The event raised around $25,000.

If you would like to volunteer with UnBound go to UnBoundnow.org to find out what opportunities are available.

