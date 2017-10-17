Waco Chick-Fil-A's test spicy chicken strips

Chick-fil-A restaurants in Waco and Temple began testing new Spicy Chicken Strips Monday, making Central Texas one of only three markets where customers will have the chance to help decide whether or not the new entree should become a permanent menu item

KCEN 10:20 PM. CDT October 17, 2017

