Watch the Baylor Homecoming Parade Saturday LIVE on KCEN-TV on air and online

Channel 6 News will broadcast the 108th Baylor Homecoming Parade live from Fifth Street on campus from 8-10 a.m. on Oct. 21.

You can watch the parade on the KCEN-TV on your television. If you don't have cable, it's digital channel 6.1. If you don't have access to a television or would prefer to watch online, you can watch our web stream by clicking here. We will also stream the parade live on the KCEN-TV Facebook page, which can be found by clicking here.

John Morris and Lori Fogelman will host the parade, along with our own Early Texas Today Anchor Heidi Alagha.

The parade will begin on Eighth Street and Austin Avenue in downtown Waco, travel down Austin, make a right on Fourth Street, progress down Fourth, go under the I-35 overpass, turn right on Dutton Avenue and then go left on Fifth Street -- entering the Baylor campus at roughly 8:30 a.m. This year's parade will feature 180 entries, including 10 floats, eight balloons, local public figures, marching bands, music acts, and several campus and community organizations.

New Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone will be the grand marshal, joined in the lead car by "First Gent" Brad Livingstone.

After the parade, the Baylor men's basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against the University of Houston at noon in the Ferrell Center, with proceeds from all ticket sales being donated to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The Alumni Reunion Picnic is scheduled for 3 p.m. next to the Baylor Alumni Network Tailgate tent at McLane Stadium, where Baylor will host No. 23 West Virginia at 7 p.m. for a football game. Baylor University has encouraged fans to "stripe" the stadium by wearing green and gold in certain sections. For a map, click here.

For more information and a detailed history of the parade, click here.

