Concerns over dueling rallies at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- Less than 24 hours after blood was spilled in Charlottesville, White Nationalists announced they are coming back to Texas A&M University.

"The lead of his press release said 'Charlottesville today, Texas A&M tomorrow," said Adam Key, a doctoral student at the university. "The families hadn't even had time to bury the dead and he's already promoting what he's going to do. It's appalling and disrespectful."

Key is one of a group of students at A&M who together are already busy planning a counter protest #BTHOHate on the same day.

"It's a hate group, white nationalist group, white supremacists, they're Nazis and that's not welcome where we're at," said Key.

Alt Right White Nationalist leader Richard Spencer who spoke at A&M last December will be back for this September 11 protest. Even organizer Preston Wiginton is once again the man behind bringing the ideology to campus.

Related: White nationalist protest to be held on Texas A&M campus

"It has nothing to do with black people, nothing to do with Jews," said Wiginton. "It has everything to do with liberals. It's to wake up white people that their lives do matter."

Wiginton says his event isn't intended to promote violence, but rather stir up conversation.

"If there is violence, it's the left's fault, and we will defend ourselves, we're capable of defending ourselves," said Wiginton.

Key says their counter protest will be peaceful and noted that it was a white supremacist who turned to violence in Virginia. After what happened in Charlottesville, he says good people can't afford to stay quiet.

"If we don't speak up, they've already won," said Key.

The White Lives Matter protest will be held on September 11th at Rudder Fountain between 9 and 4 p.m. with speakers between noon and 1 p.m.

The #BTHOHate counter protest will take place same day same time. Details to come.



© 2017 KHOU-TV