Convenience store clerk stops thief with baseball bat

NEW BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS - A Massachusetts convenience store clerk fended off a would-be thief with a baseball bat Thursday night, and the whole encounter was caught by a surveillance camera.

Wessam Mohamed, owner of the Wessam Variety Store in New Bedford, said a masked man with a knife ran into the store and demanded money. Mohamed's wife and son were there at the time.

As the suspect attempted to steal the cash register, Mohamed grabbed a baseball bat from behind the counter and started swinging. The would-be robber tried to cut Mohamed with the knife, but he lost his balance and ran away.

Police were still looking for the suspect, as of Monday morning.

© 2017 KCEN-TV