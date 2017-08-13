Converse police play basketball with kids at back-to-school

Photos Courtesy of Letty Hernandez (Photo: Letty Hernandez, KENS)

CONVERSE, Texas – Some officers from the Converse Police Department had their “head in the game” while playing basketball at a back-to-school event on Saturday.

The men in blue showed up to support the 2nd Annual Back2School Event held by the Fields of Dover, Dover, and Meadowbrook communities in Converse, Texas.

Residents from the communities flocked to the Fields of Dover community park on Ironmill Drive to enjoy a great time with friends and family. They powered up the grills and served free food to all in attendance.

The kids even had a great time showing the officers a thing or two on the court.

Many vendors showed up to support the community event and according to the Converse PD Facebook page, they were at the event to hand out backpacks and school supply donations they recently collected.

Thanks to donations, the event was able to give out over 150 backpacks filled with supplies along with a free clothing swap.

