Cops called after guy left duct-taped to a sign

HOUSTON - Drivers in northeast Houston were doing double takes Wednesday when they spotted some poor guy duct-taped to a yield sign.

Somebody called the cops and they pulled up just in time to see a guy with a knife approach the man.

“Drop the knife or I’ll Tase you,” one officer shouted.

Turns out the guy with the knife was there to cut his friend down from the sign.

They explained to the officers that Miguel Chavez was taped to the sign after losing a bet on the Rockets/Warriors game.

The cops helped get Chavez down and even gave him a ride home.

