13-year-old boy shot in Killeen, transported to hospital

A 13-year-old boy was shot in Killeen Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said the victim was transported to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple with non life-threatening injuries.

Officers were first dispatched to a report of shots fired at 11:34 a.m. in the 1300 block of Fox Creek Drive.

When they got there, they found the boy wounded and inside a home.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, KPD's Criminal Investigation Division was trying to determine what happened. Killeen Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was too early to determine if the shooting was a drive-by.

Miramontez said the police department's first priority was getting the boy proper medical attention. She said initial information suggested the boy may have been home alone sick from school when the shooting occurred.

